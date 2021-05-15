The Forest Lake girls track team put its best foot forward in a triangular meet held at Woodbury on Thursday, May 6.
The Rangers won a lion’s share of the individual events to defeat East Ridge and Woodbury at the meet.
Forest Lake had a pair of triple winners at the meet in junior Kylie Woods and junior Annika Gunderson.
Woods swept the two hurdle races, taking first in both the 100 hurdles (17.82) and the 300 hurdles (50.01) while also winning the high jump by clearing 4-10. Meanwhile Gunderson won the 100 (13.33) and the 200 (27.73) and also took first place in the pole vault by clearing 9-6.
The Rangers dominated the distance events, taking the top three spots in the 800 and 1,600 while sweeping the first four spots in the 3,200.
Sophomore Ellie Hanowski led the 1-2-3 finish in the 1,600 with a winning time of 5:35.84, while seventh grader Rosemary Burns led the sweep in the 800 while winning with a 2:54.08 clocking. And eighth grader Norah Hushagen’s time of 11:21.01 led Forest Lake’s 1-2-3-4 finish in the 3,200.
The Rangers also claimed the top four spots in the shot put, with senior Page Harer taking the top spot with a 32-9 toss, while junior Victoria Ball’s throw of 100-9.5 in the discus gave Forest Lake the top five spots in that event.
Forest Lake also won three of the four relay races, winning the 4x800 relay, the 4x100 relay, and the 4x400 relay.
