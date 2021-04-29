The Forest Lake tennis team posted a strong finish to a season that coach Violet Shortly feels will be a springboard to greater success in the future.
“I’m proud to say we won the consolation bracket of the section tournament,” Shortly said. “This allows us to end this season on a positive note. I had to fight to get the sixth seed in the section, but we play in one of the toughest conferences in the state, so I knew our record didn’t indicate how good this team was.”
The Rangers won the Section 7 consolation bracket with a 4-3 victory at Blaine on Monday, Oct. 12. In that match Forest Lake swept the four singles matches in straight sets, with sophomore Malia McKinnon winning at No. 1 singles, junior Hannah Melander winning at second singles, senior Amanda Hanowski winning at third singles, and junior Ashlyn Vetsch winning at fourth singles.
“We wanted to prove the point that we were better than our seed, so it was a great feeling when the team pulled through and won that match,” Shortly said.
Forest Lake then closed the season with a 4-3 win at Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Oct. 13. That match was a carbon copy of the Blaine win in that all four singles players for the Rangers – McKinnon, Melander, Hanowski and Vetsch – won their matches against the Bluejackets.
“Cambridge-Isanti was not able to play its third-place match against White Bear Lake, so we were excited to get the opportunity to play them,” Shortly said. “And it was super-exciting that we were able to win that match. I hope this strong finish is what our girls remember about this season.”
Shortly said the strong finish was the result of a focus on being tougher mentally as the season progressed.
“This team got beat up last year, and tennis is such a mental game,” she said. “So our motto this year was to not lose 2 points in a row. If you can do that, you will never lose a match.
“I thought our girls got tougher mentally as the season wore on, and they gave away fewer free points. When they would lose a point, they would bounce back to win the next point. Carrying that attitude forward should help this team continue to improve in the future.”
