McKinnon, Melander, Vetsch at top of deep Forest Lake lineup
Coaches often debate whether the strongest teams have talent at the top of the lineup, or gain their strength because of the depth through the lineup.
Forest Lake girls tennis coach Violet Shortly is excited about the coming season because this year her squad has some of both.
“There are a lot of girls coming back who are going to be important players for us,” she said. “But our strength will be our depth. We have some kids who last year played JV, and this year are stepping up to play a big role on the varsity. I think this is going to be a strong team. And with Jenny Johnson back to co-coach, I think this team will continue to grow.”
Among the talented players returning are junior Malia McKinnon, who last season played first singles, and senior Hannah Melander, who this fall will slot into the lineup at second singles.
“They will be a tough one-two punch for just about any team,” Shortly said of McKinnon and Melander.
McKinnon took second at first singles in a season-opening tournament hosted by Stillwater on Friday, Aug. 20, while Melander won second singles and senior Ashlyn Vetsch placed second at third singles. Junior Ellie Zowin also is pushing for spots in the singles lineup, as is senior Alyson Voltz.
The Rangers’ depth will be most apparent at doubles, where a number of players return. Seniors C.C. Walesheck and Anna Luedtke teamed up to place second in first doubles at Stillwater, but Shortly is still tinkering with the rest of her doubles lineups.
“You have to have chemistry, but consistency also is important,” she said when asked about factors that determine her doubles lineups. “Some of it is belief: Doubles are important points, and winning teams have good play at doubles. The beauty is that we have a lot of talented players to choose from; we have strong players who, in combination with the right player, will make them stronger.”
Shortly said that, no matter who is in the doubles lineup for the Rangers, she wants those players to compete hard for the points that often determine the winners and the losers of a match.
“Whether you are playing at first singles or second doubles, your play is worth one point,” Shortly said. “So we’re fighting to get that point. Last year, a lot of our losses were [caused by losing points] at doubles, so we’re working hard to get those combinations that work at doubles.”
