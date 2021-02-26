The Forest Lake girls swim team posted a comeback 99-87 victory in its meet at Park on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The Rangers trailed 72-68 after the 200 free relay, meaning they had just three events to overcome the deficit. Grace Chatwin won the 100 back in a time of 1:05.45, while Ashlyn Mackowick and Ally Labelle placed second and fifth, respectively, to give Forest Lake a 79-77 lead.
Lauren Eddy then took first in the 100 breast with a time of 1:41.41, with Grace True placing second and Mary Landherr taking fourth to expand the advantage to 91-81, and the Rangers’ 400 free relay of Bella Pope, Chatwin, True and Paige Anderson sealed the victory by winning that event with a 3:56.66 clocking.
Anderson was a double winner in the meet, taking first in the 200 free (2:04.74) and the 500 free (5:33.11). Other winners for Forest Lake in that meet were the 200 medley relay of Chatwin, Eddy, Haley Bent and Anderson with a time of 2:02.53; Bent in the 200 IM with a time of 2:23.68; and Madison Fagerland in 1-meter diving with 247.35 score.
