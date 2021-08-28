There are a lot of signs pointing up for the Forest Lake girls soccer team.
The Rangers return all but three varsity players from last season, although that team finished with a 1-10 record in the Suburban East Conference. And coach Trent Holmes has liked what he has seen from his team in its early season practices.
“This is, by far, the best we’ve looked at this early point in the season in my three years as the head coach here,” he said. “The varsity has started to pick up a lot of things very quickly, and the coaches are telling me the girls on the JV and lower levels are picking things up as well.”
But Holmes cautions that there is a lot of learning still to be done, and development will be a season-long process.
“The style of play [we are using] is a little more advanced than what a lot of coaches ask their kids to do at the high school level, so there is constant learning,” he said. “I tell the girls, ‘As long as you’re trying to do the right thing, I’m not going to be mad at you.’ But when we’re not trying to do those things, that’s when I get upset.
“If they’re trying to do the right thing, and giving good effort, then I’m not going to be upset.”
Holmes said much of the team’s positive attitude is a credit to senior captains Maddie Carroll and Jill Dupaul, who both play center midfield.
“I’ve also been impressed with Ellen Joesting, a junior whose play has been strong – and her communication and attitude have been strong as well,” he said.
But Holmes has been most pleased by the team’s camaraderie.
“The girls have been working hard and competing with each other, but they have been very positive with one another,” he said. “That has me excited, because I haven’t seen that as much before, and it’s something I’ve been looking for.
“It’s good to see them become an actual team.”
