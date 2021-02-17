Girls soccer seniors

Forest Lake girls soccer honored its eight seniors.

 John Wagner

The Forest Lake girls soccer team also will look to use the SEC and section tournaments as a new start after falling to 0-8 following two losses last week.

The Rangers dropped a 5-1 decision to Mounds View on Tuesday, Sept. 22, on Senior Night. That night Forest Lake honored the eight seniors involved with the program – which included giving senior student managers Olivia Mitchell and Emma Newcomb a “start” in the contest. Mitchell and Newcomb were on the field when the game started, then subbed off the field immediately following kickoff.

Junior captain Emma Collier scored Forest Lake’s goal in that contest, while sophomore goalkeeper Brianna Thompson finished with 23 saves.

Two days later the Rangers gave up a second-half goal in a 1-0 loss at Irondale in which Thompson stopped seven shots.

Forest Lake hosted East Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 29, in a contest that was not completed before press time and will enter the SEC Tournament as the eighth seed.

