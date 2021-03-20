The Forest Lake girls basketball team clinched the top seed in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament by winning three games last week.
The Rangers, who now have won seven straight games, used the same formula they have relied on for much of the season, jumping out to early leads by smothering opponents defensively.
“A lot of our fast starts come from our defensive energy and intensity,” coach Jennifer Wagner said. “Sometimes that translates into better offense. Our kids really buy into our defensive philosophy, and that allows us to take away some things that other teams do....And that allows us to get out in transition and get better shots on offense.”
Forest Lake began last week with a 61-40 win over Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, March 8, that featured a 33-20 halftime advantage. Senior Logan Anderson led the way with 18 points, while senior Josey Kahl added 10.
Two days later the Rangers cruised to a 35-11 halftime lead over White Bear Lake on the way to a 60-32 victory. Junior Greta Krieger finished with 14 points while Anderson added 12.
Forest Lake then clinched a second-place finish in the Suburban East Conference with a 69-59 win at East Ridge on Friday, March 12. Krieger and Anderson combined for 43 of those points, with Krieger netting 22 and Anderson 21.
Anderson reached a career milestone the previous week, scoring point number 1,000 of her career in the win over Irondale on March 2.
“That was another great accomplishment for this incredible athlete,” Wagner said of Anderson. “She is one of the hardest workers, and most disciplined student-athletes, we have had come through our program.”
With a 15-3 record, the Rangers will turn their attention to the section tournament. As the top seed, Forest Lake received a first-round bye and will host the winner of the quarterfinal contest between fourth-seeded Andover and No. 5 Anoka on Tuesday, March 23, starting at 7 p.m.
A win would advance the Rangers to the championship on Thursday, March 25.
