The Forest Lake girls hockey team claimed a pair of one-goal road victories last week to move into third place in the SEC standings.
Rachel Golnitz scored at 7:31 of overtime to give the Rangers a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Mounds View on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Trailing 2-0 entering the third period, Forest Lake got goals from Sami Boerboom and Katie Stanius, with Stanius scoring with less than two minutes in regulation to force overtime. Adria Haley had 15 saves in goal to win this contest.
Then on Saturday, Jan. 30, the Rangers notched a 2-1 victory at White Bear Lake behind goals by sophomore Malia McKinnon and Golnitz.
Donelle Decker stopped all but one of the 21 shots she faced to claim the victory at White Bear Lake.
