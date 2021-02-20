Forest Lake beats Cretin-Derham Hall, Irondale last week
The Forest Lake girls hockey team won twice last week to lift themselves into a first-place tie with Stillwater in the Suburban East Conference standings.
To begin the week, senior Katie Stanius scored at 2:20 in overtime to lift the Rangers to a 2-1 victory at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Sophomore Malia McKinnon notched a short-handed goal at 12:39 of the second period for Forest Lake’s only goal in regulation.
Sophomore Adria Haley finished with 51 saves to backstop her team to the victory.
Junior goaltender Donelle Decker stopped all 15 shots she faced to lead the Rangers to a 5-0 victory over Irondale/St. Anthony on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Stanius and senior Emma Brust each scored a goal in the first period of that victory, while a three-goal third-period outburst helped Forest Lake pull away. Sophomore Emma Halweg, senior Rachel Golnitz and sophomore Maddy Monette tallied the goals for the Rangers.
The two victories lifted the Rangers, who are unbeaten in their last seven games, to a 7-2-1 record in SEC action, and those 15 points tie them with Stillwater for the top spot. But the Ponies, who have played two fewer games that Forest Lake, hold the advantage in the standings.
Regardless, Forest Lake will play an important pair of home games this week, starting with a contest against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 16, that was not completed before press time. Then on Saturday, Feb. 20, the Rangers will host East Ridge in a 2 p.m. contest at the Forest Lake Sports Center.
