Forest Lake has won 7 in a row to tie for 1st in Suburban East
The Forest Lake girls hockey team continued its roll in Suburban East Conference action by posting a pair of victories last week.
The Rangers opened with a 3-2 victory over Mounds View on Tuesday, March 2. Forest Lake got second-period goals from senior Rachel Golnitz, junior Jennarae Bateman and sophomore Malia McKinnon and outshot the Mustangs 49-16 to earn the win.
Sophomore Adria Haley made 14 saves to claim the victory in net for Forest Lake.
Two nights later junior Donelle Decker stopped all 16 shots she faced to post a 6-0 shutout win over Irondale/St. Anthony, marking the Rangers’ second shutout win over the Knights this season.
McKinnon netted a power play goal in the opening period to get Forest Lake rolling. In the second period Golnitz and freshman Sami Pool scored goals just 50 seconds apart to increase the advantage to 3-0, and Pool, Bateman and junior Hannah Melander scored in the third period to complete the victory.
The Rangers have now won seven straight SEC contests and are now 12-2-1 in league play, good for 25 points and a first-place tie with Stillwater.
Forest Lake began this week with a home game against White Bear Lake on Tuesday, March 9, that was not completed before press time. The Rangers play at Woodbury on Thursday, March 11, starting at 8:30 p.m., then close the regular season with a home match against third-place Cretin-Derham Hall starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
