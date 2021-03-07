The Forest Lake girls hockey team preserved its place atop the Suburban East Conference standings with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Roseville on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The Rangers trailed 1-0 after the first period, but junior Sammie Hayek tied the game with her goal at 14:27 of the second period. Then senior Katie Stanius scored at the 13:22 mark of the final period to give the Rangers the victory.
Sophomore goaltender Adria Haley earned the victory, finishing with 28 saves.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, Forest Lake hosted Gentry Academy, the sixth-ranked Class A team in the state. The Rangers came out roaring, scoring three goals in the first 5:31, but they could not hold on and eventually dropped a 7-3 decision to the Stars.
Senior Emma Brust got the Rangers on the board with a goal just 52 seconds in, and junior CC Walesheck made it 2-0 by scoring at the 3:19 mark. Junior Jennarae Bateman then notched a power-play goal at 5:31 of the first, but Gentry Academy scored just 26 seconds later, then added three goals in each of the final two periods to pull away.
Haley stopped 31 shots for Forest Lake.
The Rangers are 10-2-1 in SEC play, and their 21 points are two ahead of Cretin-Derham Hall and Stillwater, the two teams tied for second. But both CDH and the Ponies have played one fewer league game than Forest Lake, which returned to league play with a home contest against Mounds View on Tuesday, March 2, that was not completed before press time.
The Rangers then will host Irondale/St. Anthony on Saturday, March 6, with opening faceoff set for noon.
