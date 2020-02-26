The Forest Lake girls basketball team finds itself in a different situation than it has faced in recent seasons.
The Rangers, who have won the last two Class 4A Section 7 titles, will have to hurdle several obstacles if they wish to return to the Target Center for a third year in a row.
“This year, when you look at seeds 1 through 5, there’s a wide-open opportunity to advance to the state tournament,” Forest Lake coach Jen Wagner said. “But there are a lot of competitive basketball teams in this section this year.”
The Rangers are seeded third in the seven-team section and will open with a home contest against Duluth East on Wednesday, Feb. 26, starting at 7 p.m.
(Editor's note: Forest Lake defeated Duluth East 67-32 and will play No. 2 seed Blaine at North Branch on Saturday, Feb. 29, starting at 3 p.m.)
Forest Lake fans might be nervous that the Rangers finished the regular season with four straight losses, including a home setback to White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and a road loss at Stillwater three days later.
“There are no ‘gimme’ games in the Suburban East Conference,” Wagner said. “I don’t think people respect this conference, especially its depth. It was tough to finish against some of the better teams in the conference late in the season.
“You want to be playing up to your potential as you start a playoff run, so there’s a little sense of urgency about pulling out of our kids the things they will need to do to be successful. ... We talked to the kids about focusing on the process late in the season.”
The 52-44 loss to White Bear Lake came on Senior Night despite 22 points by senior Maddie Krieger. And some of that emotion may have played a role in the defeat.
“Some of these kids have been in the program since first or second grade, so there can be a heightened sense of emotion,” Wagner admitted. “Perhaps we should have guarded a little more against the emotional side of that day. ...
“White Bear Lake plays tough, hard-nosed defense, gets up in the passing lanes and really attacks an offense. We needed to make sure we had some positive growth after that loss.”
Forest Lake lost 70-57 at Stillwater, the eighth-ranked team in the state in Class 4A and the Suburban East Champs with a 17-1 league record. Greta Krieger led the Rangers with 18 points, while Logan Anderson scored 16 and Olivia Pekron 10.
Wagner said she saw growth from Tuesday’s game.
“If you look at the [Stillwater] score, people might feel we weren’t in the game,” she said. “But I think if you ask a Stillwater player or coach, they would say the game was much closer than that. We were in attack mode from the start, executing the things we talked about in practice and playing without fear.
“Our kids battled the entire game. Even though we didn’t win, we showed growth from Tuesday through Friday.”
So Forest Lake will enter section play with an 18-8 overall record and a 3-1 mark against Section 7 opponents. To have success in tournament play, Wagner expects her team to focus on strong defense.
“Defensively, we are a really sound team when that’s something the girls are locked in on,” she said. “It can be tough to score on us because we’re athletic and we can communicate well, and we can match up with teams and are able to switch defensively and guard all over the court. ...
“Offensively we need to continue to play at a pace we are comfortable at. We need to work together to find shots. Working through adversity and doing the little things, like setting good screens and making good cuts, are really important.”
NLA hosts St. Agnes in section game Thursday
North Lakes Academy will enjoy several firsts as it begins tournament play this week.
The Huskies received their first-ever first-round bye in the Class 2A Section 4 tournament thanks to their No. 8 seed, the highest in program history. As a result, NLA will host its first-ever section tournament game.
The Huskies will play St. Agnes on Thursday, Feb. 27, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. at North Lakes Academy’s Upper School.
“We have been playing well coming into the section tournament,” coach Jeff Beimert said. “It’s always our goal to be playing solid, consistent, team basketball at this time of year.”
North Lakes Academy enters tournament play on a bit of a roll after winning twice last week. The Huskies defeated Liberty Classic Academy 43-30 on Tuesday, Feb. 20, then knocked off Avail Academy 37-28 three days later.
Grace Timm made 15-of-19 shots in those two games, scoring 16 points with seven rebounds and seven steals against Liberty before finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven more steals against Avail.
