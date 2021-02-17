The Forest Lake girls basketball team extended its winning streak to six straight victories before suffering its first loss of the season.
The Rangers opened last week with a win at Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 2, before dropping a 58-50 decision at home to Roseville three days later.
Tuesday’s victory at Park followed a familiar pattern for Forest Lake, which jumped to a 37-19 lead in the first half and cruised to the win. Seniors Lydia Bostrom and Katie Johnson each hit three 3-pointers to lead the offense, with Bostrom posting a game-high 17 points while Johnson finished with nine. Senior Lulu Pekron scored 16 points for the Rangers.
But Forest Lake got a taste of its own medicine against Roseville, which built a 31-19 first-half lead the Rangers were unable to overcome. Senior Logan Anderson led Forest Lake with 17 points, while junior Greta Krieger scored 15 and Pekron added 11.
