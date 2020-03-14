The expectations were not particularly high when the Forest Lake girls basketball team started this season.
“Everyone said, ‘You’re rebuilding this year,’ and our kids heard that,” said Forest Lake girls basketball coach Jen Wagner.
And that made sense when you consider a lion’s share of the players who helped the Rangers advance to the Class 4A state tournament the previous two seasons, including a fifth-place finish a year ago, were lost to graduation.
But there was one group that did have high expectations for the coming season: the coaches and players on this year’s team.
“As coaches, we had watched the battles in practices – how do you think that team got to be so good? Those girls weren’t practicing against air the past few years. It was a matter of seizing the opportunity, and these girls said, ‘We’ve got this,’” Wagner said.
This year’s group of Rangers came oh-so-close to proving all the doubters wrong, advancing to the Class 4A Section 7 title game against Cambridge-Isanti played on Thursday, March 5, at North Branch. There they led for much of the contest before suffering a heartbreaking 59-50 loss to the Bluejackets.
Forest Lake used a solid shooting performance and dominant rebounding effort to lead 28-24 at halftime. Then the Rangers picked things up a notch and built a 35-26 advantage with 14:15 to play in the game.
“I felt we did a nice job of balancing our game,” Wagner said. “I thought we did a good job of attacking the rim while at the same time making some outside shots. I think we handled the pressure that they gave us the entire game. They have incredible length, which makes it hard to attack, and I felt our kids understood our game plan and executed it.”
What stood out was Forest Lake’s 26-21 rebounding advantage, a mark that included allowing the Bluejackets just six offensive boards.
“That is something we talked about in practice,” Wagner said. “It’s an effort thing, and it’s on the kids. They have to decide that they’re going to own that, and I was really, really proud of the way they were able to execute that.”
But Cambridge-Isanti started creeping back into the game, cutting its deficit to 41-36 with 9:39 on the clock, and eventually forging a 48-48 tie with 4:52 still to play.
“At the end I felt we hurried a little bit, perhaps rushed things a little bit,” Wagner said. “There were some finishes at the rim that were a little rushed and could have gone in. Our kids battled back, and if a few shots fall in, we might have been able to hold them off.”
But the shots didn’t fall for the Rangers. And when Cambridge-Isanti’s Molly Hennen nailed a short jumper at 4:15 left to play, the basket gave the Bluejackets the lead for good.
Forest Lake would score just two more points the rest of the contest, while Cambridge-Isanti made 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
“Give credit to Cambridge-Isanti: When they needed to make a play, they were able to execute their sets and made big plays,” Wagner said. “It’s a tribute to their seniors, who have been playing since they were freshmen. I know it was a long time coming for them.”
Juniors Lulu Pekron and Logan Anderson led Forest Lake in scoring with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Mikayla Aumer and Jackie Olander each finished with 17 for Cambridge-Isanti, while Jana Swanson added 11.
Regardless the result of the section championship, the Rangers certainly proved the doubters wrong. They finished the season with a 20-9 record and came within an eyelash of earning a third consecutive trip to state.
It is a tribute to the Forest Lake girls basketball program built by Wagner, her coaching staff, and the players – both past and present – who have lifted the program to such lofty heights.
“We played at such a high level last year, and to maintain that this year with basically an entirely new squad speaks to how great these kids are and how the program has developed such a rich tradition,” Wagner said. “I’m really proud of this team for keeping that tradition alive.”
