2-point stop results in 1-point win
If you notice a few more gray hairs on Forest Lake football coach Sam Ferraro’s head these days, well, games like the Rangers’ contest at Park are the reason why.
There were plenty of highs and lows as the Rangers took on the Wolfpack on Friday, Nov. 6, but the game ended on a high as Forest Lake posted a thrilling 28-27 victory for the team’s third win of the season.
“It wasn’t always a fun game to coach, but it was a fun game to win,” Ferraro said. “It was great to see our kids step up the way they did. It’s been great to see our kids learn how to win tight games, because champions win tight games.”
The game-winning play was posted by the defense in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Park had scored a touchdown to cut Forest Lake’s lead to a single point, and the Wolfpack decided to go for 2 points.
But a pass fell harmlessly incomplete, and the Rangers held on for the victory.
“We played really good defense on that play,” Ferraro said. “We put good pressure on their quarterback, and we had good position on the receiver. It would have taken a perfect play by them to make that play.”
Each team collected a touchdown in the first half, with Forest Lake answering a first-quarter TD by Park with a 6-yard scoring run by senior quarterback Caleb Kasa with 8:29 on the clock in the second.
The offensive fireworks started exploding in the third quarter. Park drove for a TD early in the period, but Forest Lake responded with a drive that Kasa capped with a 13-yard scoring run with 3:58 to play.
And when Park scored with just 17 seconds left in the period, the Rangers responded with a 95-yard kickoff return by sophomore Westin Hoyt just 15 seconds later.
“That’s the difference in this program now and a couple of years ago,” Ferraro said. “If a kid made a mistake a couple of years ago, it felt as if it ended the game for them.
“Now you see our kids learning from their mistakes, but also continuing to play hard after making a mistake – and coming back to make big plays.”
The Forest Lake defense stopped Park on its next drive, and the offense responded with the game-winning points when Kasa connected with senior Andrew Sykora on a 21-yard TD strike at 10:17 of the fourth quarter.
Park got its final touchdown with 5:34 left before the Rangers snuffed out the potential game-winning 2-point conversation.
“We got huge plays in all three phases of the game: offense, defense and special teams,” Ferraro said. “And we did a lot of little things right. For example, Andrew Jorgenson made all four of his extra points, and we blocked their first PAT.”
Kasa completed 8-of-16 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown while adding 35 yards rushing on nine attempts. Sykora was his favorite target, catching three passes for 45 yards.
Junior Leo Kressin led the ground game with 80 yards on just two carries, while junior Carter Furlong added 33 yards rushing on 12 attempts.
Forest Lake’s final game of the regular season has changed. Irondale was forced to cancel its game against the Rangers over COVID-19 concerns, so Forest Lake instead will play at Monticello on Wednesday, Nov. 11, starting at 6 p.m.
“I was disappointed that we couldn’t play our last game on our home field, especially for our seniors,” Ferraro admitted. “But because of the weather and those conditions, it make sense to play on their relatively new turf field.”
The short week did not give the Rangers much time to prepare, but Ferraro said he knows what his team will face in Wednesday’s game.
“Monticello is a heavy-run team and generally has a lot of physical kids,” he said. “They also usually play pretty good defense. So the coaches and I have worked on a game plan, and we will be working with our players to execute it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.