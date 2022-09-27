Forest Lake completes second comeback of the season
After winning in come-from-behind fashion against Anoka two weeks ago, Rangers football did it again in their 14-7 homecoming win against Mounds View on Friday, Sept. 23.
“They’re just a resilient group, … so it’s really good and it kind of shows them that it takes a lot to win a football game, it’s never an easy job,” Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow said.
The Rangers trailed 7-0 at half, but the message from Beeskow and the coaching staff was clear: “Stay the course and keep working.”
It worked.
With seven minutes remaining in the game, Forest Lake scored on a 1-yard run by junior Leyton Patzer. While weather conditions were a factor, Beeskow decided to go for a two-point conversion to lead the game, saying he had the confidence in his team and wanted to keep the momentum in their favor. The Rangers couldn’t get it done on that attempt, but it’s a decision Beeskow said he’d make again, especially because he likes to be aggressive.
“We’ve told our kids that we’re aggressive and if we have a chance to win a football game, we’re going to go win it,” Beeskow said.
The Rangers took a 14-7 lead with just under three minutes left in the game on the strength of a pitch from senior quarterback Keagan Zeidler to Patzer, who ran for 60 yards after finding space on the left side of the field and evading several tackle attempts – his seventh touchdown on the season. Forest Lake went for the 2-point, again, and it worked this time, on a pass to senior Westin Hoyt.
“It was huge; Leyton played really well all night,” Beeskow said. “We moved him around a little bit, got him in some different spots and once we got a couple more guys on the field with some speed there with him, we were able to get him out on the perimeter. He ran really tough like he has all season and kind of carried us down the stretch there.”
The Rangers played a well-executed defensive game, especially in the final minutes of the fourth quarter where they made several key defensive stops.
“I can’t say enough about our defense. Our defense absolutely carried us through that one,” Beeskow said.
While they had to make another comeback, Beeskow said “they’re never out of the fight,” which was clear in the Rangers’ fourth-quarter pressure.
“The guys came out in the second half, and we played a tremendous game overall, but especially [the] second half there, from our defense kind of keeping us in it while we figured some things out offensively,” Beeskow said. “And we’re able to get a couple big plays on both sides of the football in the second half.”
The hope is that the Rangers won’t have to keep making these late-game comebacks, though. Their next test is against Hopkins, who enters the game 0-4, on Friday, Sept. 30
“So for them to get a couple of come-from-behind wins has been nice,” Beeskow said. “I think they’re probably hoping they don’t have to do that again.”
It’s an important game, too, because the Rangers have the opportunity to go 5-0 for the first time since the 1986 season, according to the Times’ archives.
