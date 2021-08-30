Forest Lake opens at St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday, Sept. 2
While three wins may not seem like much, last season’s three wins meant a lot to the Forest Lake football program.
And while the Rangers are dealing with the loss of 20 graduated seniors, coach Sam Ferraro said this year’s team is chomping at the bit to continue last year’s success.
“Our kids have had a great attitude – they know they had a winning record last season, and now they want to better that record,” he said. “We had our best numbers in the weight room this summer, and we have more than 150 kids with equipment in grades 9 through 12.
“We have more than 50 freshmen. I have always wanted to have 100 kids in the upper three grades, and we’re almost there.”
Last year the Rangers were 3-2, marking the most wins in a season since the 2010 squad won four times in 10 games. What’s more, it marked Forest Lake’s first winning record in football since 2003.
That success has sparked a good start to fall drills this season.
“This is the best first week of camp that I have been a part of,” Ferraro said. “There has been a lot of excitement, there have been a lot of good competition, a lot of guys flying around, just a lot of positives.
“Individually, I’ve had a number of members of the coaching staff walk up to me and say, ‘This has been our best camp, by far.’ I told the kids that, but I also told them that we need to keep that going. The kids have told me it’s been the hardest camp, but it’s been more fun than they have had in the past.”
Defensively the Rangers should be strong thanks in part to the return of three starters in the defensive backfield in senior Charlie Peterson, junior Westin Hoyt and sophomore Reid Olson. Ferraro said linebackers Caleb Whitehill, a senior, and Peyton Rindels, a junior, have had a strong camp so far, while on the defensive line junior Sam Mills has looked good, as has sophomore Mark Rendl.
“Our big unknown is who will play on the defensive line, but we have a lot of guys really competing for those spots,” Ferraro said. “I have confidence all over on defense, and I really have confidence in our defensive backs and our linebackers. Our strength on defense will be our quickness.”
The offense returns senior Cole Brisbois, who averaged 89 rushing yards per game, at running back along with Leo Kressen, who also spent time at the slot receiver.
Ferraro said there is a “good competition” at quarterback between senior Ryan Olson and junior Keagan Zeidler, while Peterson will see more time on offense at wide receiver.
Among those pushing for playing time on the offensive line this fall are senior Jake McConnell as well as juniors Will Caldwell, Mitchell Salzman and Andrew Klesk.
“Our line has been really solid, and I have liked that we have a lot of guys competing for starting spots,” Ferraro said.
Click here is a look at Forest Lake's football schedule for 2021.
Read more about how the MSHSL shuffled the deck for Forest Lake and other 6A football programs this fall, creating new divisions that might affect playoff seedings.
