The Forest Lake dance team capped a strong regular season by winning the Suburban East Conference jazz title.
This marked the eighth SEC title in the past five seasons for the dance team, which has won four jazz and four kick crowns in that span.
“Winning conference is always an exciting thing for our girls,” said Rangers dance coach Rachel Rue. “Conference is always a goal for our teams, and something that the girls look forward to each year.”
This season the SEC used scores from conference meets to determine the final standings. For example, the Rangers competed in jazz four times and kick four times, and the team’s placement at each meet earned a specific number of points: first place earned 9 points, second got 8, third took 7, etc. Each team’s placements at conference finals hosted by at Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 18, were doubled.
The Rangers placed second in jazz and third in kick at Mounds View. That clinched the season jazz title and put Forest Lake third in the season kick competition behind champ Cretin-Derham Hall and second-place Mounds View.
“We had some of our strongest performances of the season,” Rue said of her team’s performance. “It’s been a strange season for us, with our competitions being modified so that only three teams can compete at a time, but our teams have made the most of it and we’re proud of the performances we’ve put on the floor.”
Rue said she has been pleased with the way her team has adjusted to the new format.
“The hardest part has been the shortened length of time to warm up,” she explained. “Typically we would get to a school at least two hours before the competition began so we could mark [go through our dances on the competition floor], warm up and get a little practice time in before competing.
“This year we can only arrive 30 minutes before our dances compete on the floor. We’ve had to adjust our warm-up time and ask the girls to show up warmed up and ready to go so we can run a few last-minute items before hitting the competition floor.
“The reduced wait time has helped with nerves quite a bit, though. We’re in such a state of ‘go-go-go’ that the girls don’t really have much time to psych themselves out or get super nervous.”
This week Forest Lake will host the Section tournament on Friday, Feb. 26.
“Sections always comes down to the day-of performance, but our girls have been scoring pretty closely to some of the top teams in our section, so we’re excited to see how Friday plays out for them,” Rue said.
“So our plan on Friday is to go out there dancing for ourselves and trying to put our best performances of the season on the floor. Making it to state would just be the icing on the cake for us.”
