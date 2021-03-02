The Forest Lake boys and girls cross-country teams competed in their final meet of the season, a triangular held at the Forest Lake Area Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 1.
In the boys race, the Rangers finished with 41 points to place second behind Stillwater, which had 22 points. Park was third with 57.
Individually, Forest Lake junior Daniel VanAcker finished second in an extremely close race with Ethan Vargas of Stillwater. Vargas just nipped VanAcker at the finish, with Vargas posting a time of 15:31.6 and VanAcker finishing with a 15:32.1 clocking.
Junior Ethan Sievers was next for the Rangers, covering the course in a time of 16:31.5 to place fifth.
On the girls side the Rangers also finished second, with Stillwater scoring 27 points, Forest Lake posting 34, and Park finishing with 59.
Eighth grader Norah Hushagen continued her fine season, placing second with a time of 17:52.1, while sophomores Ellie Hanowski (19:13.5) and Jordan Parent (19:20.7) took sixth and seventh, respectively.
The next meet for both teams is the Suburban East Conference Championships, which will be run at St. Croix Bluffs on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The girls varsity race will begin at 1:15 p.m. that day, while the boys varsity race will be run at 4:15 p.m.
