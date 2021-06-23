The Forest Lake boys volleyball team finished the season with eight victories, including a come-from-behind five-set victory over Minneapolis Patrick Henry on Wednesday, June 2.
Senior Jacob Bethke, who led the Rangers in assists (60), was voted to the All-Northeast Conference team.
Senior Jack Legeault led the team in digs (84) and was an honorable mention selection.
