The Forest Lake boys volleyball team claimed its first win of the season when it knocked off Patrick Henry in five sets in a home match on Monday, May 10.

The Rangers claimed a 25-21, 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-6 win thanks in part to a season-high 29 kills, with Ben Desrosier leading the way with seven.

Jack LeGeault recorded four of the team’s seven blocks, with senior Jacob Bethke handing out 27 assists.

Ashton Her and Matthew Boney both finished with 24 digs to lead in that category as Forest Lake moved to 1-5 on the season.

