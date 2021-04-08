Ron Ingalls is in his second year as a first-year coach for the Forest Lake boys tennis team.
Ingalls took over as the Rangers’ coach last spring – just in time to have COVID-19 take away the season.
“I have friends who kid me and say, ‘You must be doing great: It’s your second year there, and you’ve never lost a match,” Ingalls said with a laugh.
Unfortunately, what he did lose was a group of 12 seniors who missed out on their final year of high school tennis last spring. Fortunately, Ingalls spent the summer rebuilding the numbers within the program.
“Even though we didn’t have a season, last season we had a successful camp thanks to Community Ed,” Ingalls said. “I met a lot of guys who would be coming out [for tennis] this spring, and I got to know a number of them.”
Community Ed also allowed Ingalls to connect with two individuals who will be among his top players this spring, junior Henry Kerkow and his freshman brother, Frank.
“They have become real leaders on this team,” Ingalls said. “They’re both very dedicated. And they help me teach Community Ed programs because they know the strokes – and they have beautiful strokes.”
There are a number of younger players who also have made an impression on Ingalls, including freshman Malachi McKinnon.
“He’s an athletic kid, and he’s a scrapper,” Ingalls said of McKinnon. “He may not always have a beautiful stroke, but he runs down every ball. I can turn him loose on another team’s No. 1, and he’ll drive that guy crazy returning everything. That would be fun to watch.”
Another player to watch, both now and in the future, is seventh grader Soren Williams.
“I know Soren’s dad and uncle played tennis,” Ingalls said. “I had a mini stepladder tournament at an early practice, and at the end Soren had worked his way up to the top of the ladder.”
Frank Kerkow, McKinnon and Williams are part of a very young nucleus of players that includes eight seventh graders.
“I told our boys, ‘I don’t care about our record this year,’” Ingalls said. “This is such a young team, we’re building for the future. If we build this program right, Forest Lake can be more than just a blip on the screen. We can have a program that produces sound tennis players every year.
“This year is almost like a training year. Down the road we’ll have expectations.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.