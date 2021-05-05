The young Forest Lake boys tennis team split a pair of matches last week.
The Rangers shut out Park of Cottage Grove 7-0 on Tuesday, April 20, despite some more tinkering with the lineup. Eighth grader Malachi McKinnon won at first singles, while freshman Braden Anderson, seventh grader Soren Williams and freshman Frank Kerkow won at second, third and fourth singles.
Juniors Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik won their match at first doubles, while sophomore Carson Bowes and junior Joey Leagjeld won at second double and junior Jack Ihlenfeldt and sophomore Deacon Andre teamed up to win at third doubles.
Things got a little tougher for Forest Lake the next afternoon as it dropped a 5-2 decision to White Bear Lake.
McKinnon, playing at second singles, came back from a set down to win his match in a grueling 4-6, 6-3, 11-9 effort.
Things came much easier for the other winners for the Rangers as Henry Kerkow and Dzurik won their match at first doubles without losing a game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.