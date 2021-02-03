The Forest Lake boys swim team swamped White Bear Lake on Thursday, Jan. 21, in its first home meet of the season.
The Rangers won by a score of 95-80 and took first place in every event until it raced strictly as exhibition swimmers late in the meet. What made that score even more impressive was that coach Dominick Mancini made some switches in his lineup, putting some swimmers in unfamiliar events.
“We make switches almost every meet based on matchups, seeing what some swimmers can do in different events,” he said. “Getting some swimmers in different events allows us to see what they can do and maybe even find some new strengths. This gave me some feedback on things we can do as a team with the lineup for future meets.”
The Rangers were led by a pair of double winners in Brady Jarosz and Maxamilian True. Jarosz won both the 200 IM with a time of 2:15.75 and the 100 fly (59.94), while True took first in both the 50 free (23.43) and the 500 free (5:27.99).
Other firsts for Forest Lake were recorded by Levi Waskey in the 200 free (2:02.45), Brody McGovern in the 100 free (56.50), and Deacon Andre in the 1-meter diving with a 156.60 point total.
The Rangers’ 200 medley relay team of Logan Rachel, True, Riley Jankowski and Jarosz won that event with a time of 1:50.67, and the 200 free relay of Waskey, McGovern, Rachel and Jarosz took first with a 1:41.44 clocking.
Jankowski would have won the 100 back at 1:04.97 had he not swam in exhibition, and the 400 free relay of Beau Brady, True, Waskey and Joe Galsworthy also had the best time in that event with a 3:50.91 clocking.
Mancini said he was pleased by the top performances by swimmers in events unique to them, but his eye was not completely on the winners.
“A few swimmers we coaches noticed were Sam Trocke and Gus Johnson,” Mancini said. “Sam had great swims in both the 100 fly (1:10.57, good for third) and 100 back (1:10.05) – he was right on his best times in both.
“Gus did an outstanding job in getting a new best time in the 50 free (27.34, good for fifth) and swimming right on his best in the 100 free (1:00.31, good for third). In a meet of outstanding swims for us, those guys really stood out.”
