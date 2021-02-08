Forest Lake boys basketball coach Dan Cremisino knows his team faces a challenging road this season.
The Rangers will play strictly against Suburban East Conference foes this winter, which means plenty of contests against top opponents such as Cretin-Derham Hall, which was ranked third in the state in Class 4A last season, as well as East Ridge, which stood 10th.
But the Forest Lake boys will counter with a veteran group that returns seven players who were part of the varsity rotation last year.
“I think we have a mix of athleticism, length and size that matches up with the competition we’ll see on game nights in the SEC,” Cremisino said.
The athleticism of the boys roster has shown up in other sports. Senior Carter Thiesfeld, a talented shooter and ball-handler, earned all-state honors in soccer this past season; junior Charlie Peterson, a strong athlete and willing defender, earned all-district honors in football; and junior Joey Burns, a good shooter who can run the floor, has run at the state track meet.
The Rangers hope to get continued production from 6-6 senior Jordan Boysen, who averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game and earned All-SEC honors last year.
“Jordan is a strong, physical post player,” Cremisino said. “But he is just one of the players who has the ability to score around the rim as well as get to the line for us.”
Cretin-Derham Hall remains the favorite to win the SEC this season, but the league has lost a number of Division I prospects from last year.
“But while the top teams in the league may not be as strong as last year, they still will be strong teams – and I think the teams that were at the bottom of the standings will be stronger this year,” Cremisino said. “I think a realistic early season goal for this team is to find at least 10 wins during the regular season and give ourselves a chance to compete for the section title, if we are given the chance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.