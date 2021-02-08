Forest Lake splits pair last week
If there is one thing the Forest Lake boys basketball team has learned in its first four games, it is that the Suburban East Conference will be a grind.
The Rangers have split their first four games this season, and that 2-2 mark has them smack-dab in the middle of the 10-team conference’s standings. Only Mounds View at 5-0 has a leg up on the rest of the league; Forest Lake is one of three teams within one game of second-place East Ridge.
“The league is up for grabs, and we feel we’re a part of that,” coach Dan Cremisino said. “But you have to win games. Losing to Mounds View was tough, and we felt we could beat Cretin-Derham Hall [on Friday, Jan. 29] – but we didn’t. The good thing is that all these tough games will make us better.”
The Rangers proved their resilience to start last week, bouncing back from a narrow two-point road loss at Mounds View by knocking off Irondale 70-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Forest Lake used a late first-half run to lead 29-16 at halftime, then steadily pulled away in the second half.
“We came out a little flat against Irondale, but I thought we picked it up pretty quickly,” Cremisino said. “When you’re playing a team that doesn’t have the depth of talent of a Woodbury or a Cretin-Derham Hall, you are afforded a few mistakes, and against Irondale we didn’t get buried when we made those mistakes.”
Senior Jordan Boysin led Forest Lake with 20 points, while Owen Berg scored 10. Eight different players scored points for the Rangers.
Three days later Forest Lake hosted Cretin-Derham Hall in a wild affair that saw the Raiders lead by as many as 15 points before the Rangers closed the gap to 43-41 at the half. Forest Lake led 58-56 in the second half before CDH standout Tre Holloman used a late scoring burst to lift his team to an 87-74 victory.
“I’ve seen Cretin-Derham Hall play four times now, and this game is the best I’ve seen them play,” Cremisino said. “I felt it took their best game to beat us. We didn’t have our best game, but we battled to get back into the game.”
Holloman finished with 30 points, while Nick Bartlett led three Rangers in double figures with 19 points as Boysin scored 18 points while Carter Thiesfeld added 14.
“Tre is a very, very good player, but I thought Nick Bartlett played him tough the whole game,” Cremisino said. “Nick matched him in a lot of ways.
“When we took that lead in the second half, I thought we got a little stale. And when we made a mistake, we paid for it. We just couldn’t find a way to get enough stops. When we got stops, we got runouts and were able to score because we were able to spread the floor better. But we just didn’t get stops when we needed them.”
This week began with a home contest against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 2, that was not completed before press time. The Rangers will travel to Roseville on Friday, Feb. 5, then return home to host Stillwater on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“We’ve been in a lot of high-level basketball games this season, and there are a lot of them still to be played,” Cremisino said. “It’s fun to coach this team, because there’s a lot of different ways this team can play and score. But we need to find a way to consistently get stops.”
