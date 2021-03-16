The Forest Lake boys basketball team began last week with a pair of solid wins, but then lost a pair of road contests to fall to 9-7 in Suburban East Conference play this season.
The Rangers claimed an 80-71 win at Irondale on Monday, March 1. Junior Nick Bartlett topped the team with 24 points, while senior Carter Thiesfeld had 13 and senior Jordan Boysen and Brady Mettel each added 11.
Two nights later Forest Lake roared to a 93-69 home win over Roseville. A total of 11 players scored for the Rangers in the victory, with senior Austin Traylor’s 20 points leading the way. Boysen scored 15 points, senior Jake Schlichtmann had 11 and Thiesfeld added 10.
Then Forest Lake saw its modest win streak snapped with a 73-65 setback at Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, March 5. Mettel topped the Rangers with 18 points in that game, while Thiesfeld scored 13 and Traylor 12.
Forest Lake began the final week of the regular season with a 48-44 loss at Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, March 8. Boysen was the only Ranger to score in double figures against the Wolfpack, finishing with 12 points.
The Rangers, who began the week in fifth place in the SEC standings, played at White Bear Lake on Wednesday, March 10, in a contest that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake will close the regular season with a home game against fourth-place East Ridge on Friday, March 12, starting at 7 p.m
