The Forest Lake boys hockey team continued its push for a finish in the upper half of the Suburban East Conference by splitting a pair of contests last week.
The Rangers began the week with a tough 3-2 loss to White Bear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 11. The Senior Night festivities were spoiled when the Bears scored a pair of goals just 15 seconds apart late in the second period to break a 1-1 tie.
Senior Hunter Johnson scored on the power play with just 55 seconds left in the first period to force that early tie. Junior Gavin Middendorf scored at precisely the 10-minute mark of the third to narrow the score, but the Rangers were unable to net the equalizer.
Senior Casey Sauve finished with 19 saves for Forest Lake.
The Rangers were able to bounce back with a fine effort in a 2-1 overtime win over East Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 13. Senior Jackson Maas scored the game-winner on an assist from Johnson, who had the only Forest Lake goal in regulation when he scored an even-strength goal at the 12:05 mark of the second period.
Junior Jacob Ford stopped all but one of the 28 shots he faced to record the victory.
Forest Lake will play a pair of important home games this week as it hosts Stillwater on Thursday, Feb. 18, in a 7 p.m. start, then plays Roseville on Saturday, Feb. 20, beginning at 6 p.m.
