The Forest Lake boys hockey team dropped a 7-5 decision to Elk River/Zimmerman in the semifinals of the Class 2A Section 7 South Bracket on Thursday, March 18.

As the overall No. 3 seed in the section, the Rangers earned home ice for the contest. But the fifth-seeded Elks scored the only goal of the first period before a wild second period leveled the score at 3-3.

Senior Connor Brust got Forest Lake rolling with his goal at 2:25 of the second, while senior Jackson Maas and junior Gavin Middendorf netted goals less than two minutes apart late in the period.

Elk River collected a short-handed goal at 3:27 of the third period to take the lead, but Middendorf retied the game roughly two minutes later.

Then the Elks exploded for three straight goals, the first coming at the 9:57 mark and the other two less than a minute apart – and with under two minutes to play. Middendorf completed a hat trick, his second of the season, in the final minute to close the scoring.

Senior Casey Sauve finished with 26 saves for Forest Lake, which finished with a 10-7-2 record.

