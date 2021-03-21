Forest Lake began section play at home Thursday
The Forest Lake boys hockey team finished the regular season with a 10-6-2 record in Suburban East Conference play after splitting a pair of games this past week.
The Rangers began the week with a thrilling 3-2 home victory over Stillwater on Tuesday, March 9.
Forest Lake senior Connor Brust scored just 1:08 into that contest, and junior Gavin Middendorf added a power-play at 4:59 of the period. After a scoreless second period, Middendorf scored his second goal of the game just 37 seconds into the final period, and the Rangers held on from there.
Senior Casey Sauve finished with 29 saves to earn the victory.
On Saturday, March 13, Park of Cottage Grove used a three-goal second period to hand Forest Lake a 5-3 setback.
Middendorf scored the Rangers’ lone goal of the opening period, and senior Kahler Leipzig scored in the second while senior Jackson Maas closed the game’s scoring with his goal at 13:22 of the third.
Sauve stopped 12 shots and allowed all five goals in 45 minutes, while junior Jacob Ford did not face a shot in his final six minutes in goal.
Forest Lake will be the second seed in the South Bracket of the Class 2A Section 7 tournament after finishing fourth in the SEC with 22 points, one fewer than third-place Stillwater.
In the section tournament, the Rangers will host Elk River/Zimmerman on Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m., with the winner of that contest facing the winner of the game between top-seeded Andover and No. 4 Anoka on the home ice of the highest remaining seed on Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m.
The section championship will be played on Wednesday, March 24, at a site to be determined.
