The Forest Lake boys golf team finished fifth in a Suburban East Conference meet held at Les Bolstad Golf Course at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, May 12.
The Rangers’ team total of 318 placed them just five shots behind second-place Stillwater and only three in back of White Bear Lake and Cretin-Derham Hall in third.
Senior Michael Vue fired a 75 to lead Forest Lake with a fourth-place finish, while junior Ryan Eischen carded a 78 to tie for 13th. Next was senior Tyler Brischke, whose round of 81 was good for a tie for 19th place, while senior Max Goeken finished with an 84 to place 34th with four other golfers.
Rounding out the Ranger lineup was senior Jacob Ihfe, who finished with an 87, and junior Gavin Middendorf, who carded an 89.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.