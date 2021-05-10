Forest Lake led by Brischke, Vue in 1-stroke victory over Woodbury, 9-team field

The Forest Lake boys golf team claimed a narrow victory in the tournament it hosted at Tanners Brook Golf Club on Wednesday, April 28.

The Rangers’ four-man team posted a group score of 309, one stroke better than second-place Woodbury. Of the nine teams who competed, five were within 10 strokes of Forest Lake’s winning score.

Individually, senior Tyler Brischke fired a 70 to finish second, one stroke behind medalist Carter Spalding of Woodbury. Close behind was senior Michael Vue, who carded a 74 to place fourth.

Junior Ryan Eischen finished with a round of 80 to tie for 18th, while the final three Rangers – senior Max Goeken, sophomore Nick Brischke and senior Jacob Ihfe – were part of a four-player logjam in 35th place with identical 85 scores.

This week Forest Lake competed in a Suburban East Conference tournament at Troy Burne Golf Club on Wednesday, May 5 that was not completed at press time,

The Rangers will play at White Eagle Golf Club to face 13 teams, including a number of SEC rivals, on Thursday, May 6 and then travel to Majestic Oaks Golf Club the following day to take part in an 11-team competition.

