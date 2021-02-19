BBK Boysen 0218

Senior Jordan Boysen goes for a reverse layup in the Forest Lake boys basketball team’s 69-62 win over Stillwater on Tuesday, Feb. 9

The Forest Lake boys basketball team won twice last week to continue its rise in the Suburban East Conference standings.

The Rangers began the week with a 69-62 home win over Stillwater on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Junior Nick Bartlett scored 25 points to lead the Rangers, with Boysen and fellow senior Owen Berg adding 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Forest Lake then scored a 92-83 win at East Ridge three days later thanks to 22 more from Bartlett.

Boysen scored 16 against the Raptors, while seniors Brady Mettel and Carter Thiesfeld each added 15 as the Rangers improved to 5-3 in SEC action.

