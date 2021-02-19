The Forest Lake boys basketball team won twice last week to continue its rise in the Suburban East Conference standings.
The Rangers began the week with a 69-62 home win over Stillwater on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Junior Nick Bartlett scored 25 points to lead the Rangers, with Boysen and fellow senior Owen Berg adding 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Forest Lake then scored a 92-83 win at East Ridge three days later thanks to 22 more from Bartlett.
Boysen scored 16 against the Raptors, while seniors Brady Mettel and Carter Thiesfeld each added 15 as the Rangers improved to 5-3 in SEC action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.