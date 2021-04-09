It is hard to imagine a more “veteran” team than the Forest Lake baseball team, which features a whopping 17 seniors on its roster.
“You can’t coach experience – experience is valuable,” coach Tal Gravelle said. “Our seniors have had a taste of being in our high school program, whether it was the varsity or junior varsity. They understand our staff and our expectations, and that is a potential strength. We expect all of our seniors to step forward and contribute.”
Three of those seniors spent time on the varsity as sophomores in 2019, and they are expected to be the linchpins of this year’s lineup, both offensively and defensively. But Gravelle said the three senior captains – outfielder Max Kelly, catcher-infielder Nick Brown and catcher-infielder Trent Burkhalter – should contribute both on the field and off.
“I expect them to be team leaders and everyday players,” Gravelle said. “All three of those players were contributors as sophomores and likely would have been key players in 2020. But they have an understanding of our expectations and how the coaches operate. They’re good players, but they also are three of the hardest workers in our program. They lead by example.”
Having two veteran catchers like Brown and Burkhalter to split the load leads Gravelle to believe the Rangers will be solid defensively.
“I think we’re going to be strong up the middle, especially thanks to our catching and defense,” he said. “But offensively we are an unknown just yet. We’ve lost a couple of pitchers to injury, so our depth there will be challenged.”
Gravelle said he and his team are just happy for the chance to step onto Schumacher Field this spring after COVID-19 took that opportunity away last year.
“Each day, you can see the excitement growing,” he said. “They started out a little tentative, a little nervous, and it’s a process to come together as a team. But every day we see it happening.
“We have an appreciation for having the opportunity to play a sport and represent our high school and our community. It may be something we all take for granted sometimes, but I think our boys really appreciate that opportunity now.”
