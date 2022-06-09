It wasn’t the ending that Forest Lake baseball hoped for, but a win against Anoka and tight losses to Andover and Blaine were a testament to resiliency that was displayed throughout the season.
“I am very proud of how we competed,” Forest Lake coach Kale Henry said. “We played with passion, focus and intensity.”
The Rangers entered the Section 7AAAA tournament as the No. 5-seed and didn’t go down without a fight. They defeated Anoka 4-1 in a closely-contested section quarterfinal match on Wednesday, June 1. Forest Lake had two hits and scored three runs in the 11th inning to finally close out the game.
“We played a really clean baseball game,” Henry said. “All of the extra inning games and close games we had in the Suburban East prepared us for that.”
Sophomore Nolan Dumonceaux had an impressive performance with four hits and two RBIs in the win. Junior Jake Johnson had two hits, while seniors Dylan Lacasse and Jacob Henry both had a hit.
The semifinal loss against No. 1-seed Andover on Thursday, June 2, was a lot closer than the final 6-0 score indicated. The Rangers battled all game long, allowing just six hits and two runs in the first five innings against a strong offensive team in the Huskies. Seniors Lucas Houle and Lacasse as well as sophomore Gavin Goehner contributed with a hit each in the shutout loss.
The Rangers fell 3-2 in a tight game against Blaine on Saturday, June 4, in what would be their only match in the elimination bracket.
It was a tie game going into the sixth inning before the Bengals scored twice to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Forest Lake scored once in the seventh, but left a runner on the third and ultimately couldn’t pull off the comeback.
“We didn’t find the big hit against Blaine as we stranded the tying run on third, but that’s part of the game,” Henry said.
Dumonceaux had his team-leading fifth hit in sections while both Goehner and sophomore Owen Waldoch had a hit. The latter brought in a run, too.
The storyline in sections was pitching, just like it’s been a major factor all season long.
“Our pitching kept us in games all year long, and this tournament was no different,” Henry said.
Seniors Gage Lund and Bailey Kasprowicz had solid performances on the mound in the section tournament. Lund played nearly seven innings in the win against Anoka, allowing a single run and thriving with a 73% strike rate. Kasprowicz allowed just six hits and three runs in 10 innings across two games, and 70% of the pitches he threw were strikes.
The Rangers will lose many notable seniors this year to graduation, which is a major loss to the program considering their instrumental part in the team’s success this season.
“Our senior class showed great leadership throughout the year,” Henry said. “We will miss them next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.