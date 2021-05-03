The Forest Lake baseball teams experienced the highs and lows of competition in the span of a few days.
The week began with a downer, as the Rangers were shut out 2-0 by Mounds View on Wednesday, April 21. Forest Lake managed just two hits to waste a strong start by senior Austin Bergum, who allowed just five hits and two runs in five innings.
But the highlight came the next day, when Forest Lake found a way to claim a 6-5 victory over Woodbury in eight innings at Schumacher Field.
“It was a roller-coaster of a game, and we had to face some adversity,” coach Tal Gravelle said. “But I’m really proud of how our players came back, got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the eighth, then scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
“It’s always exciting to get a walk-off win. They should enjoy a great win against a good team.”
The win was far from perfect, as the Rangers built a 5-2 lead only to allow Woodbury to tie the game and force extra innings. But Forest Lake escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the eighth to set the stage for the walk-off victory.
Senior Nick Brown singled to start the rally, and on senior Isaac Roers’ bunt, Brown beat the throw to second to put two runners on. Another bunt pushed the runners up a base, and senior Trent Burkholder ignited the on-field celebration when he lined a shot into the gap, then stepped on first base as Brown touched the plate with the game-winning run.
“When it counted, we got the execution we needed,” Gravelle said.
But the Rangers’ roller-coaster ride was not finished: The next day they spotted Park of Cottage Grove five runs before they even came to the plate, then nearly got no-hit in an 11-0 run-rule loss to the Wolfpack.
Park’s Conor Mestemacher surrendered a double to Brown in the fifth for the only Forest Lake hit as the Wolfpack improved to 5-1 in Suburban East Conference play.
