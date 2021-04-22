Forest Lake offense roars after shutout loss
The Forest Lake baseball team may have started the season slowly, but it rebounded nicely to post a pair of blowout wins.
The Rangers opened the season with a 7-0 home loss to Stillwater on Wednesday, April 14, in a game played under gloomy skies that dumped a steady drizzle onto Schumacher Field all game long. Coach Tal Gravelle said that did not diminish the excitement his team felt to have the opportunity to play.
“As disappointing as a 7-0 loss was, we were just thrilled to be out there,” Gravelle said. “We hadn’t played in two years, so that gave us the proper perspective.”
In that contest Forest Lake surrendered six runs in the second inning, and the offense never was able to get rolling against Ponies pitchers Zach Nelson and Austin Buck.
“We had a good first inning in the field, then with two outs [in the second starting pitcher] Isaac Roers started having trouble locating his pitches,” Gravelle said. “They are a good hitting team, so you have to be able to get ahead of their hitters by throwing strikes.”
Junior Gage Lund relieved the senior Roers and was impressive, limiting Stillwater to just two hits and one run over the final 5.1 innings.
“He’s a junior who was pitching in his first varsity game, and he did a fantastic job,” Gravelle said of Lund. “He changed speeds and got his breaking ball over, and he really stepped up. He gave us a chance to stay in the game.”
While the Forest Lake offense was stymied against Stillwater, the bats broke loose for two big road wins.
The Rangers thumped Irondale 20-2 on Thursday, April 15, behind senior Austin Bergum, who threw a complete game in which he struck out 11 and did not allow an earned run. Bergum also went 3-for-4 at the plate; seniors Trent Burkhalter and Nick Brown combined with junior Jacob Henry to drive in eight Forest Lake runs.
The following afternoon the Rangers pummeled Cretin-Derham Hall 12-5. Bergum had another big day at the plate, collecting three hits and scoring four runs, while Burkhalter launched a two-run homer in the third. Senior Ethan Lundwall contributed three hits and scored twice while driving in two.
Senior Yossi Scott started and allowed one run while striking out five in 3.1 innings, while Roers earned the save by pitching around errors that led to four unearned runs, giving up just two hits in 3.2 innings.
While Forest Lake’s scheduled home game against Woodbury on Monday, April 19, was postponed, the Rangers will be busy this week – weather permitting. They returned to action with a contest at Mounds View on Wednesday, April 21, that was not completed at press time.
Forest Lake will host Park of Cottage Grove on Friday, April 23, in a 4:30 p.m. start, then will travel to East Ridge on Monday, April 26.
