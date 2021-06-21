Forest Lake drops title game to Andover
As it entered the Class 4A Section 7 tournament, the Forest Lake baseball team focused on getting strong pitching and defense.
And the Rangers got plenty of both as they advanced to the title game of the section tournament. Unfortunately, Forest Lake saw both slip in a four-run fourth-inning rally that led to Andover claiming a 6-3 victory in the section championship game at Anoka’s Castle Field on Wednesday, June 9.
“We pitched so well throughout the tournament,” Forest Lake manager Tal Gravelle said. “The kids never quit, and they believed in each other. I’m so proud of these kids, because they got better all season long. They worked hard, and they did what needed to do to get better.”
The Rangers’ tournament run began with a 5-0 home victory over Duluth East on Wednesday, June 2. Senior starting pitcher Isaac Roers did not allow a run in 6.2 innings, with junior Gage Lund notching the final out. Senior Trent Burkhalter paced the offense, going 2-for-3 and driving in two runs.
Forest Lake then claimed a 2-0 win at Centennial on Thursday, June 3 behind Lund, who scattered four hits through 6.2 scoreless innings before senior Austin Bergum stranded two Centennial runners on base and recorded the final out. Senior Ethan Lundwall lofted two sacrifice flies for the only runs in the game, lifting Forest Lake into a contest against Andover, the sixth-ranked Class 4A team in the state.
The Rangers scored three times in the first inning against the Huskies on Saturday, June 5, but did not manage to score the rest of the way in a game the Huskies eventually won 4-3. Andover scored twice in the bottom of the first and tied the game with a run in the second off Bergum, and the score remained 3-3 through seven innings.
Forest Lakes left runners on base in both the eighth and ninth, while Andover scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
“That game was a tough one to lose,” Gravelle said. “But I was proud of the way our guys bounced back and won the next two.”
The Rangers rallied with an impressive 14-4 victory over Centennial on Monday, June 7. Forest Lake scored 10 runs in the second inning and collected 10 walks and seven hits to advance to a rematch with Andover.
“We haven’t had a big inning since the second game of the year, so we felt we were due,” Gravelle said. “We got some timely hits and aggressive baserunning to get them rattled, and it ended up being a fun win.”
The Rangers needed to beat the Huskies twice to win the section title, and they claimed that first victory with a come-from-behind 4-2 win on Tuesday, June 8, at Castle Field. Trailing 2-0 entering the fifth, Forest Lake used a walk and two hit-batsmen to load the bases for senior Nick Brown, whose sacrifice fly plated one run, and senior Max Kelly, who singled to tie the game.
That set the stage for Burkhalter, who lined a two-out, two-run double down the line to give his team the lead for good.
“I was just up there trying to time the pitcher’s fastball,” Burkhalter said. “I just got it and hit it down the line. After I got to second, I gave the guys in the dugout the ‘fishing’ celebration to get them going. The boys were going crazy, and I loved it.”
Junior Jacob Henry limited Andover to a pair of runs before tiring in the 100-degree heat and leaving in the sixth with one out at the bases loaded. Bergum relieved Henry and struck out the next two hitters to maintain the two-run lead.
“We’re always talking about big two-out hits, and Trent’s certainly was a big one,” Gravelle said. “But we also got clutch performances all over the place, especially from our pitchers.”
Bergum retired the Huskies in the seventh to close out the win and set up a winner-take-all title game at Castle Field the next day.
The early script for that contest played out perfectly for the Rangers, who scored twice in the second inning on a wild pitch and a run-scoring hit by Bergum.
But in the third Andover had runners on first and second with only one out when a potential double-play ground ball took a bad hop for a run-scoring hit, and the Huskies tied the game when the next player singled.
“We had the lead up until that ball, and after that the momentum changed,” Burkhalter said of the bad-hop hit. “Avoiding the big inning is the best way to win games, but we just couldn’t stop it that inning. And that obviously came back to haunt us.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Forest Lake’s successful recipe of pitching and defense abandoned the team. Andover’s first two batters were both hit by pitches while crowding the plate, and a single brought home the go-ahead run before a throwing error brought home a second run.
A wild pitch and a sacrifice fly plated a third run before Andover’s Anthony Pardo slammed a solo homer to right to cap the rally.
The Rangers did not quit, scratching out a run in the bottom of that inning on a run-scoring groundout by senior Chase Osterberg, but could not come closer in watching its hopes for a state tournament berth expire.
“The way this team competes is very special,” Gravelle said. “We had our chances, but that’s the game of baseball. Obviously we’re disappointed, because we wanted to go further.
“But I’m focused on the process, and the overall experience. And in those areas, we have nothing to be ashamed of and should have no regrets.”
Burkhalter agreed, adding: “The only time you really lose is when you don’t learn from a game. At the team banquet, there should be a lot of smiling faces because this was a great, great run.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.