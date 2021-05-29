Forest Lake claims 1-0 win in regular-season finale
A large crowd gathered at Schumacher Stadium for the Forest Lake baseball team’s final regular-season home game on Friday, May 21. People filled the stands and lined the fences on both sides of the field to honor the Rangers seniors.
But before the game began, the players and fans honored Forest Lake coach Tal Gravelle, who is stepping down as coach after this season.
“It wasn’t supposed to be about me – it should be about the seniors,” Gravelle said. “After the season we can talk about this season and my career. But tonight is about our seniors, and I’m so happy for them to have this success.
“Before the game I told them, ‘Go out there and create some memories.’ And that’s what they did.”
The memory will be a good one as the Rangers claimed a thrilling 1-0 victory over White Bear Lake in nine innings.
Forest Lake’s winning rally in the bottom of the ninth began when senior Chase Osterberg and junior Gage Lund scratched out hits, and Isaac Roers sacrificed both up one base. Senior Nick Brown was intentionally walked to load the bases and set up a force at the plate, but with senior Max Kelly batting, the White Bear Lake pitcher uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Osterberg to scoot home.
“We had a few breaks with a couple of bloop hits,” Gravelle said. “We had some chances earlier in the game but left guys stranded. Isaac laid down a nice bunt, and that gave us a chance to do some different things.
“And Chase at third base made a great read – a scary read, but a great read – on the wild pitch to score the winning run.”
While Lund was credited with the victory thanks to a scoreless ninth inning, it was Roers who kept his team in the contest. Battling against Bears starter Derrick Smith, who shut out the Rangers in the first meeting of the two teams earlier in the season, Roers allowed just four hits and two walks in eight shutout innings, striking out eight and retiring the last 15 batters he faced.
“Our pitchers battled and hung in there against the best pitcher we’ve faced all season,” Gravelle said. “We knew that if we hung in there, we would give ourselves a chance to win eventually.”
That chance finally came in the bottom of the ninth, and once Osterberg stepped on home plate it sparked an on-field celebration filled with smiles, handshakes and hugs that continued to grow as Forest Lake baseball alumni joined the current players in saluting their coach.
“When you look at the crowd here, it reminds me that the support this town has given high school baseball has been incredible,” Gravelle said. “We’re so fortunate to play in this great ballpark, and we’ve made a lot of great memories in this ballpark.
“Any time you have a walk-off win, you create another memory, and that’s special.”
Forest Lake began the week with a 10-0 loss at East Ridge on Monday, May 17, but rebounded to beat Roseville 6-2 in a game played at the University of Northwestern two days later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.