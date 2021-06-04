Forest Lake is No. 3 seed in Class 4A Section 7 tourney
The Forest Lake baseball team closed the regular season with a pair of non-conference wins last week.
The Rangers began the week with a 3-0 shutout victory at St. Francis on Monday, May 24, then knocked off Chisago Lakes 6-3 on Friday, May 28.
The result is a four-game win streak that has improved Forest Lake’s record to 11-9 overall. The Rangers finished sixth in the Suburban East Conference standings with a 9-9 mark.
Forest Lake earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament and hosted Duluth East in a first-round game on Wednesday, June 2, that was not completed at press time.
Win or lose, the Rangers remain alive in the section tournament and return to action on Thursday, June 3. A loss would drop them into the loser’s bracket and force them into an elimination game, while a win lifts them into the winner’s bracket and guarantees at least one game at Castle Field in Andover on Saturday, June 5.
