Forest Lake Ranger athletic teams will raise funds and awareness for cancer patients this weekend.
The Forest Lake girls basketball team will host its annual pink/youth night on Friday, Jan. 3. The team will be honoring three Forest Lake Area High School teachers touched by cancer. Attendees are encouraged to wear maroon, pink, orange, or dark blue to signify various forms of cancer. All money donated during the game will support the three families.
On Jan. 4, the girls and boys Ranger hockey teams will be raising funds for the Hockey Fights Cancer program, which is a part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
