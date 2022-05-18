Forest Lake honored 16 athletes who signed national letters of intent to play sports in college as part of a ceremony at the school on Monday, May 2.
The 16 athletes represented a variety of sports, including three baseball players, one basketball player, one girls soccer player, three dancers, three softball players, four track athletes – three of whom also compete in Nordic skiing – as well as a fourth Nordic skier along with a wrestler.
They joined a group of nine other athletes who signed ceremonies at the school held on Nov. 10, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2022.
Here are the thoughts of some of the athletes who took part in the signing ceremony on May 2.
Nick Bartlett
Basketball, St. John’s
Parents: Tony and Chris Bartlett.
Why did you choose St. John’s? “I really liked the campus and the basketball coaches. Also, St. John’s ranks near the top for finding jobs after graduation.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “I am very excited for this next part of my life.”
Aryn Blumenthal
Softball, St. Scholastica
Parents: Jason and Tracy Blumenthal.
Why did you choose St. Scholastica? “I chose to attend St. Scholastica because I love the small school setting as well as the way the staff has made me feel welcome.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “I’m excited to continue my softball career as I further my education at St. Scholastica. I am looking forward to playing for Coach [Rilee] Dawson.”
Madelyn Carroll
Soccer, St. Scholastica
Parent: Shane Carroll.
Why did you choose St. Scholastica? “The people and the environment are what really defined my decision. As someone who strives to do their absolute best with whatever task is presented, I needed an environment that matched that energy, and that’s exactly what St. Scholastica offered me.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “It feels very surreal. It’s a weird feeling to be participating in an event you have been dreaming of your whole high school career.”
Isabel Castilleja
Cross-country/track, St. Thomas
Parents: Adam and Christina Castilleja.
Why did you choose St. Thomas? “I chose St. Thomas because I believe it’s a good school to set me up for my career goals, and because I wanted to run track and cross country in college.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “I am very, very excited about this opportunity. I look forward to the future and to my college career.”
Noah Erickson
Nordic ski, Wisconsin-Green Bay
Christian Foss
Baseball, Augsburg
Parents: Jason and Catherine Foss.
Why did you choose Augsburg? “It is close to home, so I will be away from my family but still be able to see them on the weekends. It is a smaller school, and I like being able to talk one-on-one with my professors and know that they can focus on and help me far more effectively than at a larger school. … And after meeting with coach [Keith] Bateman and coach [Brock] Peterson, it was a no doubter for me. I can tell they care about the players on their team and the players they recruit; they make it personal and show their genuine interest.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “I am very excited for signing day. I am happy and proud to be a future Auggie to further my academic and baseball career. For me it is a step in the right direction for my future.”
Jacob Henry
Baseball, Augsburg
Parents: Brandon and Sarah Henry.
Why did you choose Augsburg? “I chose to sign with Augsburg because they seemed to have a really good team culture paired with great coaching. They’re in a great spot as a program, and I can’t wait to join them.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “I’m super excited to see what my career holds at Augsburg. For now, I’m concentrated on the Forest Lake season and making a deep run in sections.”
Autumn Jotblad
Dance, St. Cloud State
Parents: Tom and Tamara Jotblad.
Why did you choose St. Cloud State? “I chose to sign with St. Cloud State University because I was inspired by the success the team has had over the past four years. I’m excited to contribute to their future and carry on their winning expectations.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “I’m excited to join St. Cloud State and start a new chapter in my life and dance career.”
Mary Landherr
Softball, Minnesota-Morris
Parents: Daniel and Lisa Landherr.
Why did you choose Minnesota-Morris? “Minnesota-Morris had both the program I was looking for academically and the right fit softball team for me. Their program is the best balance of everything I was looking for in a college.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “I feel relieved to be signing. Everything is falling into place and I couldn’t be happier. I’m more than happy to be signing with some of my friends as well.”
Andrew Lemire
Wrestling, St. John’s
Parents: Matt and Becky Lemire.
Why did you choose St. John’s? “I choose to go to St. John’s because the facility was nice and they have a good coaching staff and team.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “I am excited to sign and to be a Johnnie.”
Lauren Olson
Dance, St. Thomas
Parents: Joel Olson and Heather Brodin.
Why did you choose St. Thomas? “I decided to sign to St. Thomas because I knew I wanted to be challenged, and this team has been a dream of mine to be on forever.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “I am super excited to be signing on to the dance team.”
Annabelle Stang
Track, Wisconsin-La Crosse
Parents: Eric and Lisa Stang.
Why did you choose Wisconsin-La Crosse? “I liked their pre-med program.”
What are your emotions as you sign your NLI? “It’s exciting, but it’s sad at the same time. I’m excited to start college, but I’m going to miss my friends and coaches in high school.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.