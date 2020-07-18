Wyoming City Council took its first look at plans for a face-lift of Railroad Park as part of its meeting held virtually on Tuesday, July 7.
WSB, a design and consulting firm based in Minneapolis, created a preliminary design to renovate the park, which is located at the corner of East Viking and Forest Boulevard.
The drawings of the park feature a circular walkway, with the bottom half of the circle serving as a veterans memorial site, while the top part of the circle – located between an open grassy space and a tree fence – includes a history walk.
To the north of a pathway that bisects the circle would be a stage, while a landscape planting area would be created to the south of that path. That landscape area includes the pine tree used by the city for its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.
In the southeast corner of the park is a proposed kiosk that could include maps and directions for the park and/or the city.
Assistant City Administrator Kelly Dumais explained that the project could come to life in three phases. The first phase would include work on the entire site as well as the creation of the performance stage and park entry sign at an estimated cost of $146,790.
Once that phase is completed, the city could then work on either the history walk phase, which is estimated to cost $96,000, or the veterans memorial phase, which has an estimated cost of $106,560.
Council Member Linda Nanko Yeager asked several questions about the project, including how it would be financed.
Dumais said the Park Board noted there are opportunities to request external funding for the project, whether it be through grants to support the nearby bike trail, the history component or the veterans component.
The project itself sparked a number of positive comments from council.
“This has been on my agenda for a long time – even before I was elected mayor,” Mayor Lisa Iverson said. “Seeing this concept drawing is amazing; it feels as if we’re moving forward on this. … I feel as if there already is a huge buy-in on this project.”
Council unanimously approved moving the project forward. The next step would be to present the plan to the public for feedback, particularly in the areas of the history walk and the veterans memorial.
2020 street maintenance
Council unanimously approved several projects to improve city streets, including a paver patch project that will add 2 inches of blacktop on Finley Avenue south of the Wyoming Trail and 264th Street between Fenwick and Finley.
“These two streets have been routinely spot-patched for years, but they have deteriorated to the point where small pavement patching is not efficient,” Public Works Superintendent Chuck Almhjeld said. “These two streets will not be addressed in the CIP within five years. This large patching should last seven to 10 years.”
Interstate Companies of Forest Lake was awarded the work after submitting a bid of $56,925.
Yeager noted that the packet of information given to council included a bid of $4,795 to install an asphalt walking path at Railroad Park. Almhjeld noted that this bid was under the $10,000 minimum for projects to require council approval, and this work likely would be completed along with the paver patch project.
Council also approved a project that will have a company called Sir Lines A Lot, which is based in Edina, stripe some city streets after submitting a low bid of $15,005 for the project.
The streets that were bid for striping are East Viking Boulevard east of Glen Oak Drive, Fallbrook Avenue and Kettle River Boulevard south of East Viking, 257th Street, 250th Street, Greenway Avenue, and Pioneer. Almhjeld noted that four of the streets still have epoxy paint on them, so those streets will not be striped this year.
Comp Plan update
Council unanimously approved a plan for WSB to update portions of the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
WSB will create “story maps,” which allow online users to click on a part of a map and get information about that particular area. City Building Official Fred Weck said WSB will create a story map for land use and may create one for areas such as transportation, utilities, stormwater/natural resources, parks and recreation.
Weck said the cost to create the first map is $2,500 and additional maps would cost $2,150 to create.
“Every city is going digital, and everyone clicks on websites instead of going to city hall,” Iverson said. “I’m in favor of this, because I believe it continues our goal to be in the 21st century, making it easier for residents and developers to see what the city of Wyoming is all about.”
Meeting date changed
At its first meeting of the year, Wyoming Council moved the date of its first August meeting to Wednesday, Aug. 5, so it did not conflict with National Night Out.
With National Night Out canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, council voted to return that meeting to its regularly scheduled date of Tuesday, Aug. 4.
