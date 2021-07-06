Forest Lake native Zack Raabe was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team in a vote of the league’s baseball coaches after a strong season for Minnesota.

Raabe, who played second base for the Gophers, led the team in batting average (.315), runs scored (18), hits (39), slugging percentage (.532), walks (20) and on-base percentage (.407).

Raabe is the son of former Forest Lake baseball coach Brian Raabe, who now is the head baseball coach at Bethel University.

