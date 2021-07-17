Forest Lake native Zack Raabe was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday, July 12.

Raabe, a second baseman who was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection last season at the University of Minnesota, was the 237th overall pick in the draft.

Last season Raabe hit .307 as a junior and led the Golden Gophers in runs scored (18), hits (39), slugging percentage (.520) and on-base percentage (.403) as well as batting average.

His father, former Forest Lake baseball coach Brian Raabe, was drafted by the Twins in the 41st round of the 1990 draft and played two seasons in the majors with Minnesota (1995-96) while also spending time with Seattle and Colorado in 1997.

