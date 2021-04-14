Construction on sports complex could begin soon
After a year of very few in-person events, the Forest Lake Area School District has made its next stride to return to a form of normalcy — whatever that means in a pandemic. The district is planning on holding an in-person graduation ceremony for its high school seniors, an academic awards ceremony, and an in-person prom at the Mall of America on May 22.
“I am happy to see us moving forward with a prom event ... so our seniors have something to look forward to,” School Board Member Jill Olson said.
Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell is deciding on the last details for the graduation ceremony, including a location, Superintendent Steve Massey said. The high school will not be able to hold the graduation ceremony on the football field, as it will be under construction as part of the district’s new sports complex project that it approved plans for during the fall of 2020.
Instead, the high school will look at possibly holding the ceremony in the parking lot, but no plans are locked in at the moment, according to Massey.
“The potential for the in-person prom and graduation is outstanding,” Board Member Alex Keto said. “I mean I’m really excited about that; I’m so glad that kids will be able to be back together.”
The district is now also planning for an in-person summer school. As of right now, there are approximately 900 students in grades K-8 who have been identified as being eligible for summer school.
This year summer school will not only be for those who would need it normally, but also for any student who may need additional learning time due to the pandemic and distance learning.
Whereas in years past, students had to qualify for summer school under certain criteria, now eligibility has been extended. Along with the normal criteria, if the student’s parent or classroom teacher determines that they need summer school, they qualify for it.
The state is aiding that process by funding the district $4 per student per hour, in order to adequately staff its summer school program.
“[Staffing] will be a challenge, but we are working to address it,” Massey said.
While the number of students eligible is currently around 900, Massey and the district are planning on about half of those students attending.
Sports complex update
Equipment for the sports complex project is able to arrive starting on April 13. The district will hold its first regular construction meeting on Tuesday, April 20.
The district awarded the project for its new sports complex to Peterson Companies for the site work, which was bid at $2,859,000, and Market Johnson for the buildings, which were bid at $1,202,184.
With equipment arriving shortly, construction on the complex could begin soon.
COVID-19 update
Massey gave a very short update to the school board on the current status of COVID-19 within the community.
As of right now, the number of cases is rising in the state and so is the test positivity rate. Despite this, Massey does not believe that there is a reason to worry, as the district and community are in a very manageable spot while keeping preventative measures in place and contact tracing when there is a positive case within a school, he said.
The district is also beginning to plan for what the next school year will look like.
“We know we need to be prepared for some distance learning program next year because, I think it’s fair to assume, we will be in some COVID environment still at the start of next year,” Massey said.
While the district is not sure what the magnitude of the distance learning program would be, it does look like it will have some type of program set up.
