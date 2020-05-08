Russ Rafi loves food. It was this love that drew him to the restaurant industry.
“I love to eat. I experiment with food all the time,” he said. “I am thankful I had the opportunity to go into [the restaurant business].”
He began managing restaurants and spent 14 years managing an Olive Garden. But he always dreamed of owning his own restaurant, so when the Meet Market, previously owned by the Acqua Group, came up for sale in late spring 2019, Rafi jumped at the opportunity to become his own boss.
“I wanted to do something on my own. I didn’t want to work for the corporate world anymore,” Rafi said. “The opportunity came and I took it. I am familiar with the town, and I thought this would be good addition to the town.”
He took over in June 2019, keeping the name the same until the fall when he could change the name to The Grillium.
His goal with his new restaurant: To create an affordable craft restaurant, serving drinks, seasonal food as well as American favorites.
“We are one of the most affordable restaurants in town with drinks and daily specials,” he said. “We feature all craft food. We make everything in house.” In addition to American style burgers and appetizers Rafi added some Italian items like pasta. His favorite items are the gyros and “all our pastas,” he said. He also plans to have a “really good lightly crusted walleye, 1/2 pound, as a sandwich or a dinner.”
His goal for the restaurant is to work on a patio, as well as continue to grow the menu and add more cultural items.
“I am originally from Pakistan, I want to bring in a couple of dishes from back home,” He said. He has plans to have an evolving menu that will change every three months.
Rafi said he wants to keep the core the same but add some specialty items.
“We want to keep it fresh,” Rafi said.
Since taking over the restaurant nearly nine months ago, he said he has enjoyed getting to know the locals.
“I like the diversity,” Rafi said. “I love the town. Everyone is really helpful and really nice.”
Rafi addressed the current pandemic situation by saying, “We are a family-owned restaurant and appreciate the community support. With all these hard times we just need support from the community.”
The Grillium is currently open for take-out and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
