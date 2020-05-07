Dear readers,
Every year we publish this special issue as a way for us to note the accomplishments in the area’s business sector, and to celebrate what business leaders have done in and for our community. This year’s Progress issue is slightly different than years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still here. I’d like to tell you all a little bit about why we decided to continue its publication.
This year’s edition was originally scheduled to be published first week of April. I had just wrapped up my final interview for this year’s Progress issue mere days before the Governor ordered schools, restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and places of amusement to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For some time, I wasn’t sure this issue was even going to come together, and even if it did, I wondered if it would be tone-deaf for us to print a publication about “progress” when there seemed to be the opposite happening. I wrestled with what to do, discussing at length with our news director and other company leadership about options moving forward.
On one hand, it seemed impossible to ignore the hard realities our community is facing. Business owners are facing serious financial difficulties that seem dire and many area employees are struggling with under or unemployment. The fallout from the pandemic has taken a drastic toll on our economy, both locally and nationally. These are truly uncertain and difficult times for many, and for that reason, I was reticent about putting this issue out.
Yet, as I talked with area business owners and leaders, some of whom are in this issue, I realized that the accomplishments and happenings in the business sector are no less worthy to be celebrated just because of the impact the virus has had on the business sector. In fact, if anything, the opposite seemed to be true: that perhaps celebrating those accomplishments is even more imperative in these times.
It’s easy to look around town and say, “Where is the progress?”
As I thought about this, I realized that progress isn’t always defined by how far forward one moves, it’s the act of moving itself, even if one can’t see the progress that’s being made. There is progress in the ingenuity of area business owners to adapt and change to these complex times. From changing the method of delivery of goods and services, to the addition of new goods offered, to having to learn to work from home, business owners are finding ways to make a go of their business.
There is also progress in how the community has supported area businesses, whether that’s by supporting through the purchase of goods, promoting businesses on social media, or silently helping an affected employee or employer.
I’ve lived a lot of places in my life, and in the two and a half years I’ve had the privilege of covering this community, I’ve discovered that the people here are particularly unique: Tight-knit. Loyal. Self-sacrificing. Rooted. Supportive. I’ve seen just how much the people of this community have rallied around each other in this time, offering support in ways varying from financial to service-based to emotional.
So yes, it’s hard to see, but progress is happening.
I hope you’ll read through this issue and celebrate the accomplishments of businesses in our area, and continue to support our area businesses through this time.
Sincerely,
-Hannah Davis
Managing Editor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.