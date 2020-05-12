Recycling program kept expanding
When Ed Kramer was elected to the Linwood Township Town Board in 2013, he was assigned to handle the Linwood Recycling Center along with zoning and roads and bridges. Little did he realize that the township’s recycling program would become such a success.
He said that at the time he began he was familiar with the typical curbside recycling efforts and did his own backyard composting. So when he began looking into the recycling effort, Kramer was taken aback by the level of demand for the service.
“I was surprised,” Kramer said. “We went from yearly collection to monthly. Then the demand and help from the county allowed us to go from weekly to three times a week and there was still a great amount of demand.”
A county program helped his efforts by giving funds for storage facilities. “Without these buildings we wouldn’t have enough storage to hold the sorted recycling until enough was collected to recycle. We are also lucky to have so many involved community members and volunteers. Without them the recycling program would not exist. It takes a lot of effort and time to collect, sort, store and deliver recycling.”
Kramer said that many of those volunteers work week after week.
When Kramer began handling of the program, he said that they were limited in what types of recycling they could handle on a frequent basis.
“Now we take a wide variety of items three times a week. As long as we can find a home or a place to take the items we will accept them,” Kramer said.
Kramer has since thrown a lot of energy into growing the program and looking for new opportunities to expand. Now the program has received recognition both at a county level and a state level.
In 2019, Linwood Township was recognized as the most-improved recycling program by Anoka County and achieved the recycling goal of 585 tons. Later, in December of 2019, Linwood’s recycling program was awarded second place for the University of Minnesota’s Local Government Innovation Awards, which are awarded for innovative programs.
Kramer added that the program only works because the community supports the program and that the response has been, “very positive.”
“The township receives nice comments and appreciation from the community on a regular basis. They especially like to have a convenient place to handle their recycling needs,” he said.
Linwood works closely with community organizations like Family Pathways and other area organizations to repurpose gently used furniture, which helps the community in other ways than just recycling.
Now the program has grown to the point that there is an official recycling department.
“I am excited that the township has created a recycling department and with that comes a paid position. This not only gives a community member a job, but also helps to keep the recycling program growing,” Kramer said.
Kramer said the township will continue to take its cues from the community.
“If there is a need for growing more, we will work our best to keep up with the demand,” he said. “If there are new recycling opportunities, we will also do our best to incorporate these practices into our township.”
For Kramer, the program has seen its success because of the people it services.
“It has been a great experience to see this program grow, and I would like to thank all of the volunteers and the support from the county who made this program so successful,” Kramer said.
