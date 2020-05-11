Local developer Norton expands residential housing for Forest Lake area
When Encore Apartments is completed this summer it will mark the second major project for local builder and developer Norton over a two-year span.
The 91-unit Encore four-story complex is the second smart apartment complex (outfitted with new technology that connects to a resident’s mobile phone), for the Forest Lake builder that started work in 1988. The new complex is at 1081 SW Fourth St. and borders on SW 11th Avenue.
Its completion is expected a little more than a year since the company opened Gateway Greens, 4626 Wyngate Blvd., west of Interstate 35 and north of SW 11th Avenue. Gateway Greens was the first smart complex and featured 84 units in two buildings offering a pet spa, fitness center, community room and underground parking. The complex also includes high-speed internet with each unit as part of its smart technology features.
Encore Apartments will offer many of the same amenities as Gateway Greens. Company leader Mike Kaeding, the son of the late Ed Kaeding, business founder, said Encore will feature an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, community room, dog spa, movie room and heated underground garage parking. The complex will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Three of Norton’s early successful apartment projects in Forest Lake included the 12-unit Maple Court Apartments in 2002 and the Mill Pond projects to the north of the new Encore site. Mill Pond Forest was completed in 2003 and featured 30 units. The Mill Pond Apartments and its 120 units was built in four phases and opened in 2013.
The Encore Apartment effort marked a change for Norton as it began a business focus on apartment construction. It signaled a transition from a long history of construction of homes, townhomes and storage facilities.
Other projects
Two other major housing projects have also taken root and both are directly north of the Washington County transit station and government annex.
Frerichs Construction, St. Paul, began construction last fall on Headwaters Landing, 20169 Fitzgerald Ave. N. The 45-unit affordable housing project opened to the public on April 1.
Headwaters Landing will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with monthly rents ranging from $763 to $1,052.
Next door to Headwaters Landing is the first effort for Headwaters Place, a 30-unit townhome project. The first two model units of Headwaters Place have been constructed by developer Lang Builders, Circle Pines.
In all, 15 side-by-side units will be constructed. The project will wrap around to the west and north of Headwaters Landing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.